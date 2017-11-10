× Deals And Discounts For Our Military On Veterans Day

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — This Veterans Day restaurants across the country are thanking our military. Many are offering special discounts to veterans and members of the military.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and it is recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

Restaurants:

Applebee’s: In honor of their service, veterans and active duty military get a free meal.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Complimentary order of wings and a side of fries to veterans and active-duty military. Must present acceptable proof of military service, which includes: permanent or temporary U.S. military ID cards, veteran’s card, a photograph of yourself in military uniform, or dine-in at a participating location in uniform.

Denny’s: Active, inactive and retired military personnel will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Please show valid military ID.

Golden Corral: Monday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. is Military Appreciation night with a free “thank you” dinner. Must show proof of military service.

IHOP: Vets and active-duty military: Red, White & Blue Pancakes free on Friday, Nov. 10.

Olive Garden: Offering a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans.

Outback Steakhouse: All veterans and active military can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Nov. 11, in addition to a discount for family members.

Red Lobster: This Veterans Day, Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military, and reservists by offering a FREE appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID

Texas Roadhouse: Offering a free lunch to all military service men and women on Saturday, November 11.