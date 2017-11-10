Family Loses Everything When House Burns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATURAL DAM (KFSM) -- A family in Natural Dam is picking up the pieces after losing everything when their house burned to the ground.

The Swaim family lived in their home for more than 20 years before it went up in flames late Tuesday night (Nov. 7). Thanks to Jett Turner, who had been staying at the house, everyone made it out safely.

He said he was lying in bed, rolled over and saw flames out the window.

“I just had to get up and get my family out. I don't know what caused it. I can't explain how or why I woke up but I did and I thank the Lord that I did,” Turner said.

Mechelle Swain said other than the clothes on their backs, they only made it out with a box of pictures, she said she can't thank Turner enough.

“This could've been so much different," she said. "We would've all died, you know there is no way we would've gotten out and the rest of our family would be absolutely devastated right now,” she said.

The Swaim’s said by the time firefighters got to their house, it was a total loss. They said it took crews until the following morning to put the fire completely out.

Jordan Swaim said they made a lot of memories inside the only house he knew, but he knows they can make new ones.

“We didn't think it was going to get as bad as it did," he said. "So, there is a lot of stuff that's gone that we`ll never get back but the important thing is that we all made it out alive."

Lawrence Swaim said they are thankful for all the support they have received from the community.

“As the husband and dad around here, the hardest part of this thing for me is watching their pain and not being able to do anything about it. It's a lifetime, but we all each other and we built it, we can rebuild it,” he said.

The Swaim's do have insurance, but to help with the costs a Go Fund Me account has been setup in their name.

There is also a benefit show this Sunday at The Sound Room in Fort Smith.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the cost is $5.