Fayetteville Police Investigating Shooting, Robbery Near Chickadee Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have made one arrest in a Thursday (Nov. 9) shooting that left one person injured after an attempted robbery near North Chickadee Avenue, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman.

Paris Barton, 27, of Forrest City was arrested Friday (Nov. 10) in connection with accomplice to attempted aggravated robbery, accomplice to first-degree battery and accomplice to aggravated assault — all felonies.

Police were called 11:26 p.m. Thursday to 1360 N. Chickadee for reports of a shooting and found Barton at the scene.

Barton, who was out of jail on a work release program, was identified by two witnesses as being part of a group of three black men who ran at the victims before one of the men fired a gun, hitting a man in the leg.

The man wasn’t identified, but police said his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The victims told police they’d texted photos of large sums of money to a woman hoping to get her to spend time with them, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The woman led them to North Chickadee Avenue, where she tried to get the victims to come inside a home, but they refused because they believed she was setting them up. The woman had already led them to several different locations already, according to the report.

While the victims waited outside, Barton approached them and asked for a cigarette before walking away. The woman then approached the victims and Barton returned with two other men when someone fired a weapon, according to the report.

An investigation is ongoing.

Murphy said anyone hindering apprehension of additional suspects could face felony charges.

Barton was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 15 in Washington County Circuit Court.