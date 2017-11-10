Local Dentist Office Offers Free Dental Care For Veterans Ahead Of Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- A local dentist office is offering free dental services on Friday (Nov. 10) ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.

Van Buren Family Dentistry located on Fayetteville Road is offering veterans free dental work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in honor of Veterans Day.

Dental services including cleanings, fillings and extractions will be offered to veterans during the event.

This opportunity for veterans has been a tradition for a few years at the office. Workers said it's a way to give back to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country, and who might not have the chance to receive basic or routine dental care on a regular basis.

"This is one of the small things we can do for veterans," said Dr. Kyle Catron, dentist at Van Buren Family Dentistry. "They need it more than anybody else and it makes us feel good to do it as well."

According to Dr. Catron, "This is so small compared what they do for us."

Veterans can call 479-474-9696 to make an appointment.

They're also offering the same services on Friday (Nov. 10) at their other location at Belle Point Dental which is located on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. For an appointment, call 479-452-4333.