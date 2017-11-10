Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Pumpkin Doughnuts

This week's Hey Good Cookin' is the perfect breakfast addition to your morning routine this fall. These Pumpkin doughnuts will have you going nuts!
Pumpkin Doughnuts
Ingredients
2 C – 2 T AP flour
1 ¾ t baking powder
1 ¼ t salt
2 t pumpkin pie spice
¾ C brown sugar
¾ C granulated sugar
½ C oil
3 eggs
1 ½ C or 1 can pumpkin puree
1 t vanilla
Pumpkin Pie Spice Sugar Coating
½ C granulated sugar
2 t pumpkin pie spice
Directions
Preheat oven to 350.
Grease doughnut wells.
Mix flour, baking powder, salt, and pumpkin pie spice together.
Add sugars and mix until well blended.
In a small separate bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, pumpkin puree, and vanilla.
Add into dry mixture and combine thoroughly.
Fill doughnut wells ¾ of the way full.
Bake 16 minutes and cool.
To make the coating; in a bowl, combine your granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice until thoroughly mixed.
Dip doughnuts into pumpkin pie spice sugar on both sides.
Enjoy! Doughnut eat them all at once 🙂
