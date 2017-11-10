Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Pumpkin Doughnuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Hey Good Cookin' is the perfect breakfast addition to your morning routine this fall. These Pumpkin doughnuts will have you going nuts!

Pumpkin Doughnuts

Ingredients

2 C – 2 T AP flour

1 ¾ t baking powder

1 ¼ t salt

2 t pumpkin pie spice

¾ C brown sugar

¾ C granulated sugar

½ C oil

3 eggs

1 ½ C or 1 can pumpkin puree

1 t vanilla

Pumpkin Pie Spice Sugar Coating

½ C granulated sugar

2 t pumpkin pie spice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350.

Grease doughnut wells.

Mix flour, baking powder, salt, and pumpkin pie spice together.

Add sugars and mix until well blended.

In a small separate bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, pumpkin puree, and vanilla.

Add into dry mixture and combine thoroughly.

Fill doughnut wells ¾ of the way full.

Bake 16 minutes and cool.

To make the coating; in a bowl, combine your granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice until thoroughly mixed.

Dip doughnuts into pumpkin pie spice sugar on both sides.

Enjoy! Doughnut eat them all at once 🙂

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods