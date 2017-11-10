× Sequoyah County Jailer Accused Of Raping And Getting Teen Pregnant

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KSFM) — A Sequoyah County jailer was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 8) on suspicion of rape, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

Dakota Lynch is accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl. Investigators said Lynch was 18 at the time, and he had employed as a jailer for only two months.

The incident happened over a year ago, according to investigators.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

5NEWS will update this post as we learn more information.