Suspect Who Stole Vehicle In Police Custody After Chase, Standoff In Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) -- Oklahoma City police and several other departments were in a pursuit with a suspect in a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon (Nov. 10).

Our sister station KFOR reports that the pursuit began in southwest Oklahoma City and led officials through the metro for more than two hours in a stolen vehicle.

The man reached high speeds during the pursuit, and drove through fields to escape the officers.

Officers threw stop sticks out during one point of the chase, but the suspect drove around them.

The chase stopped in a field where multiple police vehicles were on scene, however the man would repeatedly drive off and then stop again.

At about 1 p.m. the suspect drove into a pond and got out of the vehicle, leading police on a small foot chase.

An officer tased the suspect who is now in custody. His name has not been released at this time.