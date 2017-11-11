× 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNews) — The holiday season is officially underway: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has finally arrived.

The tree arrived around 8 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 11) morning from State College, Pennsylvania, CBS New York reports.

The Norway spruce stands 75 feet tall and roughly 50 feet in diameter. It’s set to be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

One employee at 30 Rock says she’s seen the tree countless times, but it never gets old.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you have seen this tree, when you have the opportunity to see it roll in in person, there’s nothing that beats it,” the woman named Joelle told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.

The tree was discovered when Rockefeller Center’s gardener Eric Jose attended a football game in State College seven years ago.

He says he’s now focused on putting the gargantuan spruce into position for the big day.

“There’s challenges for everything,” he said. “You just gotta make sure you do it nice and slow and get everything out and we have a lot of people helping.”

The lighting is scheduled for Nov. 29.