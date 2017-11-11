× Game Information Announced For Hogs-Dogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Mississippi State was on the verge of knocking of No. 2 Alabama Saturday night but fell short. Now they’ll have a short turnaround.

The Bulldogs will travel to Arkansas on Nov. 18 for an 11 a.m. kickoff with the game being broadcast on KFSM/CBS.

Arkansas posted a 58-42 win at Mississippi State in 2016. The last time the Bulldogs came to Fayetteville, they left with a 51-50 win after blocking a field goal attempt in the final minute.

Mississippi State (7-3) lost to Alabama 31-24 in week 11 while Arkansas lost 33-10 at LSU.

The Razorbacks final two games of the season will be broadcast on KFSM/CBS as the Battleline Rivalry vs Missouri will be broadcast at 1:30 pm on Nov. 24.