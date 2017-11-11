× LSU Dominates Second Half To Handle Hogs

BATON ROUGE(KFSM) – Arkansas looked poised to pull an upset of No. 24 LSU as the game was tied at the half but the final 30 minutes was dominated by the home team.

The Tigers marched down the field on the opening drive of the third quarter and then added touchdowns of 33 yards and 68 yards on their next two drives as they pulled away from Arkansas for the 33-10 win.

The loss snaps a two game win streak for Arkansas and puts the Razorbacks in a must win situation over their final two games to reach the required six wins to become bowl eligible.

Arkansas and LSU were separated by just three yards of total offense at the half, and were tied 7-7, but the first 16 minutes of the second half was all Tigers. The Arkansas defense surrendered 209 yards on the first three drives after intermission, resulting in 21 points. Derrius Guice capped a big second half with a one yard touchdown run as he finished with 147 yards rushing on 21 attempts and three scores.

Trailing 7-0 late in the first half, Arkansas finally got their offense going as Austin Allen made his first start in a month due to a shoulder injury. Devwah Whaley capped an 86-yard drive with a five yard touchdown run to tied the game heading into the locker room.

Despite that drive, the Razorbacks’ offense struggled to sustain drives against LSU’s stout defense. Arkansas converted just two of their first 10 third down conversion attempts. Allen finished the game 13-of-23 passing with 140 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Cole Kelley took over at quarterback midway through the fourth quarter but did not provide a spark for the Hogs’ offense. Kelley finished 3-of-9 passing for 36 yards and an interception.

A week after having a monster game against Coastal Carolina, T.J. Hammonds was held to zero yards rushing on just three attempts

LSU shot down any chance of replacing quarterback Danny Etling early in the week and he torched the Arkansas secondary as he completed 10 of his first 14 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns, the second being a 68-yard strike to D.J. Chalk that turned a third-and-long into a 26-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.