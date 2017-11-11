× Mayfield, Anderson Lead No.5 Oklahoma Past No.8 TCU

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM)- Fresh off a thrilling 62-52 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) came out and handled No. 8 TCU 38-20 in Norman, Oklahoma, behind another strong performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Rodney Anderson.

Baker Mayfield and the Sooners had no problem getting past one of college football’s best defenses, putting up 38 first-half points. The Horned Frogs (8-2, 5-2) also boast the No.1 rushing defense, but running back Rodney Anderson found plenty of success on the ground finishing with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. The Sophomore also tallied five catches for 139 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Mayfield, who is front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, completed 18 of 27 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns.