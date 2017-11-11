Traveling Memorial Honoring Fallen Arkansans Set Up In Lowell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- The Arkansas Fallen Heroes Traveling Memorial is set up outside the corporate office of the J.B. Hunt Transport Services in Lowell through Saturday (Nov. 11).

The flags, which are laid out in chronological order and can be seen when driving along Interstate 49 in Lowell.

There are 3 x 5-foot American flags and a short biography written on a plaque for each of the 141 Arkansas service members who died while serving.

The memorial is open to the public and visitors may walk among the flags and read about the lives of the fallen soldiers.

"On Veterans day, we broadly say thank you to all veterans, all who have served, but this memorial specifically is for those who we lost," said Sarah Hood. "As people visit here, if they take away one name and one story, that is really the goal of any gold star family, anyone who`s supporting gold star families is to say their names and make sure no one is forgetting them."

The Traveling Memorial was started on September 11, 2001.