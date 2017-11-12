Arkansas QB Cole Kelley Arrested On Suspicion Of DWI

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas redshirt freshman Cole Kelley was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of DWI, violation of complied consent and reckless driving.

According to the Washington County Detention Center website, Kelley has an 8.1 rule hearing set for Monday (Nov. 13).

Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema issued the following statement:

“I was informed early this morning of an incident involving Cole Kelley. We are gathering all information from the proper authorities and will make a determination upon review of that information.”

Kelley completed 3-of-10 passes for 36 yards and an interception in Saturday’s loss at LSU as he entered the game midway through the fourth quarter.