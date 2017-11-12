× Pedestrian Hit By Car While Crossing Fresno & Towson Intersection

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A 54-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing the street Sunday (Nov. 12) in Fort Smith.

It happened at the intersection of Fresno and Towson, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Officer Michael McCoy explained how the incident happened, “[the driver] tried to change lanes to dodge the person, and struck him anyway.”

EMS was on scene and the victim was taken to an area hospital. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

STORY DEVELOPING