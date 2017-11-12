Check Out This Weekend’s Sunrises
We had a treat this weekend in the sunrise department. A mix of sun and clouds these past two weekend mornings prompted some beautiful colors in our skies.
We’d love to see your sunrise pictures too!
(Forecast for the rest of Sunday is at the bottom)
Bentonville: Saturday Morning
Fort Smith: Sunday Morning
Pocola: Sunday Morning
Fort Smith: Sunday Morning
Rogers: Sunday Morning
SUNDAY FORECAST
Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some clearing by the late evening hours. Temperatures will stay near 60 degrees for Sunday. The upcoming week has rain chances moving in Tuesday, lasting through Thursday Night.
-Matt