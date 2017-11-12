× Check Out This Weekend’s Sunrises

We had a treat this weekend in the sunrise department. A mix of sun and clouds these past two weekend mornings prompted some beautiful colors in our skies.

We’d love to see your sunrise pictures too!

(Forecast for the rest of Sunday is at the bottom)

Bentonville: Saturday Morning

Fort Smith: Sunday Morning

Pocola: Sunday Morning

Fort Smith: Sunday Morning

Rogers: Sunday Morning

SUNDAY FORECAST

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some clearing by the late evening hours. Temperatures will stay near 60 degrees for Sunday. The upcoming week has rain chances moving in Tuesday, lasting through Thursday Night.

-Matt