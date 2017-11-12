× Arkansas Women Beat Samford, Neighbors Picks Up 100th Career Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Malica Monk and Devin Cosper continue to be a dynamic duo for the Razorbacks, posting a combined 39 points to help Arkansas cruise past Samford 84-63 Sunday. The win was head coach Mike Neighbors’ 100th career victory and his second at Arkansas.

Five Razorback finished in double-figures against the Bulldogs, Malica Monk led the way for the Hogs finishing with a career beat 21 points and nine rebounds. Graduate student Devin Cosper was right behind Monk with 18 points in the Hogs second victory.

Next, Arkansas will face their first ro.ad test of the season traveling to Lincoln, Nebraska Thursday, November 16th at 8:00 p.m