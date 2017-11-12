× Razorbacks Run Past Bucknell To Start 2-0

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It was clear in the early minutes that Bucknell would try to run with Arkansas. They couldn’t keep up.

Jaylen Barford poured in 21 first half points as the Razorbacks quickly ran away with a 101-73 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (2-0) started the game on a 24-11 run then Barford started to heat up as he was 7-of-8 from the field in the first 20 minutes of the game, including a pair of 3-pointers that saw the Razorbacks extend their lead to 40-26 after a mini Bison run. The senior guard finished with a career high 27 points while playing 28 minutes.

Daryl Macon added 21 points for Arkansas on 8-of-15 shooting and finished with four assists. Freshman forward Daniel Gafford finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting before fouling out for the second time in as many games. Anton Beard finished with 11 points while Trey Thompson pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks blew out Samford, 95-56, in the season opener on Friday (Nov. 10).

Bucknell was led by Zach Thomas with 24 points while the Patriot League preseason player of the year Nana Foulland added 17 points.

Arkansas returns to action on Friday (Nov. 17) as they host Fresno State at 7 p.m.