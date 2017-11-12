× Reports: Butch Jones Out At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (KFSM)– One day after losing to Missouri 50-17, Butch Jones has reportedly informed his staff that he is out as Tennessee’s head coach, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Jones reportedly told his staff Sunday morning that he’s been fired.

Jones has gone 34-27 in five seasons with the Vols, including a 14-24 record in SEC play. Tennessee entered the 2017 season coming off back-to-back nine-win years and top-25 finishes but sits at just 4-6 with two games remaining in 2017. Jones went 3-0 in bowl games with the Vols.