Arkansas QB Cole Kelley Suspended Indefinitely After DWI Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – University of Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Kelley has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his suspicion of DWI arrest, head coach Bret Bielema said.

Bielema addressed the arrest Monday (Nov. 13) at his weekly press conference.

Bret Bielemaon Cole Kelley: He's indefinitely suspended from our program. This week not involved with us and will not play. — Bobby Swofford (@5NEWSBobby) November 13, 2017

Kelley was arrested Sunday morning (Nov. 12) in Fayetteville on suspicion of DWI, violation of implied consent and reckless driving.

Kelley was pulled over on Wedington at about 4 a.m. for a traffic stop after the passenger side tires of his truck hit a curb, according to a preliminary police report.

Kelley was asked to perform a sobriety test and because of a brace on his right foot he was not asked to walk and turn, according to the report. He refused a breathalyzer test and said his parents told him not to provide a sample for a test unless he was required to do so. Kelley was then arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was later asked to provide a urine sample and he agreed, according to the report.

His bond was set at $935, and he was released at 11:46 a.m.