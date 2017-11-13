× Bentonville Police Searching For Suspect Involved In Two Robberies

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Bentonville Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in two robberies that occurred over the weekend.

The Kum & Go convenience store on J Street was robbed on Saturday (Nov. 11) at about 1:35 a.m. and the Dollar General Store on Walton Blvd. was robbed at about 6: 38 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 12), according to a press release from police.

The suspect in both robberies was described as a man wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask that displayed a white skull, according to police.

Police said the suspect told employees that he had a gun, but did not display it. He left on foot from both businesses with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.