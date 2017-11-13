Cloudy With Light Rain; Then a Strong Cold Front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of clouds will be around this week with frequent chances for light rain. Most of the rain will be a light drizzle or sprinkles and rain amounts won't lead to much.

There might be a slightly better chance for light rain on Wednesday followed but a strong cold front on Friday evening.

Depending on the timing of the front there will be a chance for severe weather is the frontal passage occurs between 2pm and 7pm on Friday. The exact timing of the front is still uncertain this early in the week.

-Garrett