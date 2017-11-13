Easy Maple Bread Pudding Recipe For The Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON (KFSM)-- Getting you ready for the holidays, Silver Dollar City's culinary expert, Debbie Dance Uhrig, shares her maple bread pudding recipe.

This is in celebration of Silver Dollar City's "An Old Time Christmas". The event features the park being covered with 6.5 million lights, holiday parades, Broadway-style music productions and more.

It is from November 4th to December 30th.

Maple Bread Pudding

2 loaves cinnamon raisin bread, 16 oz. each

3 cups milk

1 cup heavy cream

4 eggs

1 cup granulated white sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 teaspoon maple extract

1/4 cup melted butter.

1 cup raisins, add if you’re only using cinnamon bread, etc.

2 apples, peeled and diced fine, optional

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, optional

Break bread into cubes mixing with milk. Beat eggs and add to bread mixture, stirring well. Add sugars, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, maple extract, raisins and apples. Stir to blend. Melt butter in a 9 x 13 pan, on low, on top of the stove. Pour bread mixture on top of the melted butter. Bake about 50 minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven until firm and golden.

Maple Topping

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

4 tablespoons flour

2 cups water

4 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons maple extract

Mix sugars and flour together, add water; cook until mixture turns clear. (High boil) Add butter, this should now begin to look like a pudding thickness. After butter melts remove from heat and add maple extract. Serve over warm bread pudding.