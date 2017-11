× Fort Smith Police Searching For Level 4 Sex Offender

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Investigators with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a level 4 sex offender who failed to comply with sex offender registration.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Daniel Button, 54. Police said Button failed to tell investigators his permanent residence.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.