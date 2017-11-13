Local Man Trades In Bell For Banjo To Raise Money For Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers will soon be out in full force at stores across the area for the Red Kettle Campaign. To switch things up, a local man is trading in his bell for a banjo.

"We just raise as much as we can," said Gary Shipley. "The bell ringers do well, but I top it."

Shipley has volunteered for the Salvation Army for years, and often times he's set up inside one of Springdale's Harps.

"I get a lot of different responses, but they're all good," said Shipley. "People say they love the banjo, and they're blessing a lot of people by doing this. They're making a big difference in the community."

According to Shipley, he's been playing the banjo for nearly half a century and loves that his passion for the instrument can help raise money for a good cause. "I challenge any player to go play nine hours a day for the Salvation Army."