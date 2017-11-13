How Do We Keep Churches Safe? Leaders Say It’s Time To Prepare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULBERRY (KFSM) - More than a hundred people came together to talk about ways to be prepared in case of an active shooter.

"It's a tragedy that we're having to do this, but we live in a different day than we did just a few years ago, " Mayor Gary Baxter said, "The people want to protect themselves and protect others. We are going to give them some ideas and some options to better prepare their congregation to keep them safe."

Law enforcement along with concealed carry and active shooter instructors gave tips on what to do if a shooter were to walk into a local church.

Some of the tips include:

-Getting out as soon as possible

-Hiding and then calling for help

-Engage if necessary

"For our children at children's church, we're going to make sure they're safe so somebody can't just walk in and do something like that," Tom Smith, Vian Prairie Church said.

Now leaders like Smith said they'll take what they learned and form the proper plan, just in case.

"It's still such a nightmare to me," Smith said, "We need to realize it's a dangerous world out there and we need to be prepared."

For those unable to attend the meeting, Mayor Baxter said the information will be available to the public, aiming to keep everyone in the community safe.

For more information, you can contact the City of Mulberry.