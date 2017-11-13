× Oklahoma Man Accused Of Beating Girlfriend’s Dog

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police on Saturday (Nov. 11) arrested an Oklahoma man accused of beating his girlfriend’s dog and leaving the animal under her bed last summer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Mason Pitts, 24, of Ponca City, Okla., was arrested in connection with aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

Pitts’ girlfriend came home May 10 to find her Corgi suffering from a collapse lung and a fractured femur, according to the affidavit.

A vet who examined the dog first thought it had been hit by a car, telling police the animal suffered multiple blows.

Pitts, who was alone all day with the dog, told his girlfriend the dog tried to bite him and he kicked it out of anger.

Pitts told police he lost his temper, adding that he “really hates that dog,” according to the affidavit.

Pitts said he left after kicking the dog and didn’t think much about it, according to the affidavit. An arrest warrant for Pitt was issued July 26.

Pitts was released Saturday (Nov. 11) from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a $2,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 22 in Washington County Circuit Court.