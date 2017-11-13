× Several Northwest Arkansas Cities Among Safest In State

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The National Council for Home and Safety and Security released a list of the safest cities in Arkansas, and several cities in our area are among the safest in the state.

Six out of the top 10 are in our area with Greenwood ranking number two. Bella Vista, Bentonville, Centerton, Farmington and Lowell are also in the top 10.

Farmington Police Captain Mike Wilbanks said it is no surprise that Farmington ranks sixth.

“I think that we just take people in and make them part of the community, and you can feel safe coming here and bringing your children to school here and raising your family in Farmington,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said a growing population is giving the department a challenge, but it is one the officers are taking on and succeeding.

“If I could credit anything, it’s the crew,” he said. “The crew of guys we have working here.”

Here’s the full list: