Several Northwest Arkansas Cities Among Safest In State

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The National Council for Home and Safety and Security released a list of the safest cities in Arkansas, and several cities in our area are among the safest in the state.

Six out of the top 10 are in our area with Greenwood ranking number two. Bella Vista, Bentonville, Centerton, Farmington and Lowell are also in the top 10.

Farmington Police Captain Mike Wilbanks said it is no surprise that Farmington ranks sixth.

“I think that we just take people in and make them part of the community, and you can feel safe coming here and bringing your children to school here and raising your family in Farmington,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said a growing population is giving the department a challenge, but it is one the officers are taking on and succeeding.

“If I could credit anything, it’s the crew,” he said. “The crew of guys we have working here.”

Here’s the full list:

  1. Greenbrier
  2. Greenwood
  3. White Hall
  4. Bella Vista
  5. Centerton
  6. Farmington
  7. Bentonville
  8. Cabot
  9. Warren
  10. Lowell
  11. Prairie Grove
  12. Maumelle
  13. De Queen
  14. Pea Ridge
  15. Beebe
  16. Arkadelphia
  17. Siloam Springs
  18. Magnolia
  19. Monticello
  20. Heber Springs
  21. Rogers
  22. Benton
  23. Bryant
  24. Van Buren
  25. Mena
  26. Berryville
  27. Sherwood
  28. Russellville
  29. Mountain Home
  30. Jonesboro
  31. Clarksville
  32. Fayetteville
  33. Alma
  34. Conway
  35. Marion
  36. Pocahontas
  37. Crossett
  38. North Little Rock
  39. Jacksonville
  40. Morrilton
  41. Camden
  42. Paragould
  43. Texarkana
  44. El Dorado
  45. Harrison
  46. Stuttgart
  47. Hope
  48. Fort Smith
  49. Wynee
  50. Newport