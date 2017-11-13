Sophomore McClain Quietly Commands Explosive Elkins Offense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKINS (KFSM)--In its first season under Chad Harbison, Elkins finished 9-3 with a second round playoff loss to Glen Rose. While many people--including last year's Elks senior--saw a regression coming in year two, those outside the program didn't realize that Harbison was just scratching the surface.

"Most of last year was installing stuff, so to a point beginning this year versus last year, we had so many more plays in," sophomore Quinn McClain said.

McClain played in just five games as a freshman, but has put up eye-popping numbers as a sophomore. The first year starter is 153/253 (61%) for 2476 yards, 31 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. Not to mention more than 300 rushing yards and six more scores.

"The experience when he was a freshman helped him," Harbison said. "You know he got his feet wet a little bit."

McClain agreed. "Definitely helped me with how fast the game is at high school versus junior high."

Those numbers also translate to the trusty Elkins receiving corps, senior Layne Evans (52 catches, 844 yards, 10 touchdowns) and junior Chad Graham (46 catches, 827 yards, 15 touchdowns).

"When the focus is on me, it opens up Layne. And then when the focus goes to Layne it opens up me, so it's like a one two punch," said Graham.

"Both of those guys are really good receivers, they complement each other really well. They do so much stuff, they've gotten to where they just play well together," said Harbison.

But what makes McClain unique is the way he leads. Almost exclusively his arm and legs.

Graham said, "He doesn't really talk much. I've heard him talk during a game once or twice. It's funny when he talks cause it's like, 'is that really the quarterback talking right now?'"'

"He's pretty quiet, he doesn't say much, but he competes," Harbison said.

Elkins topped Fordyce 44-30 in the first round of the 3A playoffs, setting up a home game against Atkins on Friday at 7 p.m.