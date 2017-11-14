× Arrest Made In Deadly Rogers Accident

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police have arrested a Centerton man involved in a September fatal accident at 13th and Persimmon streets.

Mitchell Cameron Ramsey, 23, was arrested Monday (Nov. 13) in connection with negligent homicide, a Class D felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Rogers police thanked the community for its help in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to all the members of the community who sent in messages about his location, the Department of Community Correction-Probation, JJ’s Grill, and everyone else who aided in this investigation.”

Witnesses said about 4:05 p.m. Sept. 28 Ramsey sped through the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Rogers resident William Dudzienski. The vehicle rolled over and Dudzienski suffered a head injury, police said.

Dudzienski, 56, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injury.

Police said Ramsey had “very strong odor of intoxicants” and his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. Ramsey’s blood-alcohol level was .201.

Ramsey claimed he couldn’t recall anything about the collision, but did remember leaving JJ’s Bar and Grill before it happened.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the restaurant. The video revealed he ordered a Long Island Iced Tea, a couple of shots and cheese fries. It was later determined that he had walked out without paying for his alcoholic drinks and appetizer.

Ramsey was being held Tuesday (Nov. 14) at the Benton County Jail awaiting bond. He has a hearing set for Jan. 2 in Benton County Circuit Court.