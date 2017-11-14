× Driver Arrested After High Speed Chase With Goshen Police

GOSHEN ( KFSM) — One man is behind bars after a high speed chase with Goshen police. Police have identified the driver as 23-year-old William Howard.

According to police, the chase happened Monday (Nov. 13) shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police noticed Howard tailgating another vehicle. Officers tried to pull him over but Howard didn’t comply with officers and took off on Highway 45 in a white GMC truck.

Goshen Police Chief tells 5NEWS the chase reached up to 95 miles per hour and went into Madison County. Goshen police requested assistance from Madison County and Huntsville Police. The suspect then drove the truck onto Highway 412 and began traveling 75 mph east on a westbound lane and caused other cars to move out of the way.

The chief said the chase ended near War Eagle where the driver went into a 30 to 40 foot embankment. The suspect fled the vehicle but police caught him trying to swim away near the War Eagle creek. No injuries were reported but one law enforcement vehicle was damaged on the front end during the pursuit.

Howard is behind bars at the Washington County Jail and is facing several charges including, felony of fleeing and aggravated assault.

