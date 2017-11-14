Fall Colors With SKY5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall colors have moved past peak across much of our area but there are still some vibrant colors to be found.

Generally, the Oak and the Beech trees will show color long after the leaves have fallen off the neighboring trees.

The color this year was much better than last year but was also short lived. A cold front in the middle of the peak color brought the best colors to a halt.

The peak occurred in NW Arkansas around November 4th and in the Fort Smith area a few days later.

The Arkansas State Parks system has monthly color updates for various locations across the state. You can find their website here.

-Garrett