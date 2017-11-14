× Farmington Man Wanted In Infant’s Death

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — Authorities are searching for a Farmington man in connection with the death of an infant, according to a arrest affidavit.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Reagan Levi Phifer, 20, for first-degree murder.

Farmington police found a 3-month-old girl unresponsive July 27 at a home on Kelsey Lane, according to the affidavit. She was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where she succumbed to her injuries July 28.

A report from the hospital noted the girl had several pre-existing injuries, including fractured ribs, a fractured tibia, bruising and brain damage, according to the affidavit.

Police said Phifer babysat the girl two weeks prior to her death and was at the home when police found the girl.

The girl visited the doctor in June and didn’t have any of the aforementioned injuries or signs of fractured or healing bones, according to the affidavit.