With some of the latest data, it looks like the final cold front for the week should clear us out by the Razorbacks game. There may be some lingering clouds for the game, but more and more sunshine will arrive by Saturday afternoon.

The Hogs game against Mississippi State kicks off at 11AM. Temperatures will be in the 40s during tailgating and 50s by game time. A north wind above 10MPH will also make it feel even chillier!

