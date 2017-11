× Fort Smith Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting, according public information officer Tony Rice.

Rice said Cecil Gardener, Jr., 34, was shot twice and taken to a local hospital. He is now in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.