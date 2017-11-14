× Mayfield Among Finalists For Burlsworth Award

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The two-time winner of the Brandon Burlsworth Award is among the four finalists for the 2017 award that will be presented on Dec. 4.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield took the honor in the previous two seasons and is again up for the trophy that is awarded to the top player that began their college career as a walk on.

Mayfield has led Oklahoma to a 9-1 record and has thrown for 3,559 yards and 31 touchdowns for the Sooners and has his team in position for the College Football Playoff.

Memphis receiver Anthony Miller, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk and Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagailli are also finalists for the Burlsworth Award.

Falk is a two-time finalist for the award and has thrown for 3,224 yards with 29 touchdowns for the Cougars in 2017.