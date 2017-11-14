× Sequoyah County Deputy Found Justified In Deadly Shooting

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) – The District Attorney for Sequoyah County released a statement to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Monday (Nov. 13), which said he would not prosecute Sequoyah County Deputy Christian Goode in the death of Phillip Trammell.

On October 20, 2017 Goode, along with Muldrow Police Officer Brad Roberts, attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Trammell, a non-compliant sex offender at a home in Muldrow.

According to the statement, after entering the laundry room of the home, Trammell emerged from hiding underneath a pile of clothes.

Goode commanded Trammell to show his hands, but Trammell refused and pulled out a knife.

Roberts attempted to use a tazer, but it was ineffective.

Body camera video shows Trammell lunging at Goode, stabbing him twice.

Goode responded with deadly force and fired five rounds from his service weapon, the statement reads.

Trammell died from his gunshot wounds.

“It is clear from the investigation which includes numerous witness statements, items of evidence, photographs, and body camera footage that Deputy Goode was acting within the law and was justified in utilizing deadly force when he was attacked by Phillip Trammell at 10th and Enid in Muldrow, Oklahoma on October 20, 2017”, said District Attorney Jack Thorp.

Goode was taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas where he was treated and released.