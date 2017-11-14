Southern Belles to Dance in NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - The Southside High School Southern Belles are performing at this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The team's 12 seniors will travel from Fort Smith to the Big Apple on Saturday (Nov. 18) for one week. They've have been looking forward to this Thanksgiving since they were freshmen.

"Whenever we made the team, we knew that we were going to get to go. And so we've been anxiously awaiting this for three years," said Maggie Coleman, senior.

Maggie Coleman says she and her teammates will be prepared even though they just got the music and routine at the end of October.

"It is a little stressful because we literally just started working on [the routine] this week but that's what we do, we're used to that," said Coleman.

But their coach is confident because these girls are under pressure all season long.

"No, no jitters. They are performance ready all the time because every Friday night they're in the spotlight at halftime," said Emily Pressley, coach.

The one challenge will be performing with some 700 other dancers through the "Spirit of America" program.

"We won't be with our other Belles. We'll be with random people in other schools but it's from all over the country and it's a great experience to meet new girls," said Coleman.

"Spirit of America" already sent each girl their costume and a coat to stay warm. And they have to be up early on Turkey Day, in place for a run-through by 6 AM.

You can watch the Southern Belles perform live on Channel 5. The parade is Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 23) from 8 to 11 AM Central time.