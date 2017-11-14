Wednesday’s Rain: Hour-By-Hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak front will be moving across the area early on Wednesday with the best rain chances during the first part of the day.

Rain amounts will be light with most totals less than 1/4".

The second half of the day on Wednesday will feature clearing skies from the north to the south and we could see some sunshine towards the afternoon in both NW Arkansas & the River Valley.

Here's how it looks hour-by-hour...

6AM WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain across the area. Wet drive to work and wet at the bus stop.

NOON WEDNESDAY: Expect clearing skies from the north with most of the rain either ending or shifting south.

6PM WEDNESDAY: Clear skies and a nice sunset!

Rain chances are back in the forecast for Friday with yet another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

-Garrett