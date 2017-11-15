× Arkansas’ Population Among The Heaviest In The Country

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas has the fourth most overweight and obese adult populous among all states, according to a new Wallethub survey. The Natural State is only outranked in the survey by Mississippi, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

About 70 percent of the adult population in the U.S. is considered overweight or obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Americans spend $68 billion on methods to lose weight each year, and more than $200 billion is spent in the U.S. annually on healthcare issues relating to obesity.

Nearly 35 percent of Arkansans are overweight, and 36 percent are obese, according to the CDC. Excess calorie intake, and a lack of physical activity are the two primary contributors. Less than half of the state’s adult population eats a fruit or vegetable daily, and only 41 percent get 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Personal trainer and fitness expert Suzette Baker told Talk Business & Politics there are several methods people can use to improve their health and reduce their weight.

“The first thing I do with new clients is a thorough assessment of their nutrition and activity levels,” she said.

About one in five Americans have a gym membership, and on average it costs about $55 per month. Personal trainers can cost as little as $30 to $40 per session in Arkansas, but some can range as high as $60-$70 per session depending on the type of training and the duration, according to Thumbtack. The national average is $50 per session.

To read the full article, click here.