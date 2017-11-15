Jeff Long Out As Razorback Athletic Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Jeff Long is no longer the University of Arkansas athletic director, a source within the athletic department confirmed to 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford.

It is unclear if he was fired or resigned from the position.

Long was hired in 2008 to replace long time athletic director Frank Broyles and the move comes in the wake of a 4-6 football season under fifth year head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema was hired in 2012 and has gone 29-32 with the Razorbacks including just 11-27 in the SEC.

Jeff Long took a lot of criticism for the hiring of then women's basketball coach Jimmy Dykes. The former television announcer was the coach when the Razorbacks took a knee during the national anthem during an exhibition game prior to the 2016-17 season.

Long also hired Bobby Petrino, one of the first big hires as athletic director. Though Petrino had success, 34-17 overall, Petrino's off the field issues that included an affair whom he hired to work in the athletic department was brought to light.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.