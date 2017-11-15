Long Leaves Razorback Program With Endzone Project Half Built

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Jeff Long may no longer be the University of Arkansas athletic director, but many athletic facility projects will proceed him.

The north endzone project of the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium started after the 2016 football season, and was the biggest project Long spearheaded in his tenure as athletic director.

The $136 million dollar project was originally estimated by Long to only cost $80 million to complete. It is scheduled to be finished in time for the 2018 football season.

He announced several projects in 2012, including the Jerry and Gene Jones Nutrition Center and the Fred W. Smith Indoor Football Facility. A new basketball facility was also completed in 2014.

Graduate student Denzel Jenkins said he feels like Long has left a lasting impression at the university in the facilities built during his time.

"I remember once the basketball practice facility was built, Mike Anderson said this facility is going to be a game changer for recruitment," Jenkins said. "So, most definitely, you know because as humans we want to have everything five star."