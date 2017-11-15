New Digital Pill Will Track Patient Prescription Use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FDA approves a digital pill that can tell your doctor if you're taking your medicine.

The pill, called the Abilify Mycite, is embedded with a sensor that tracks ingestion.

Experts said the pills will help address the problem of patients not taking drugs as prescribed. Doctors said patients not taking their medicine costs people about 100 billion dollars a year because they get sicker and require additional treatment.

The digital pill will first be used with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder patients, and could also be part of the treatment for depression. However, some worry about privacy concerns.