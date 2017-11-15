× Razorback Fans And Players React To Jeff Long No Longer Being Athletic Director

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Razorback players and fans are taking to social media to discuss Jeff Long no longer being the Razorback athletic director.

Razorback football player Kevin Richardson II said he respects everything Long had done at the university.

Respect everything @jefflongUA has done here at Arkansas, one of the best AD’s in the country. — Kevin Richardson II (@K_Rich30) November 15, 2017

Head coach Bret Bielema said that he had not heard official word on Long because he had been in meetings with the team.

Bret Bielema on SEC teleconference: Has not heard official word on Long. Bielema said he's been in meetings with team — Bobby Swofford (@5NEWSBobby) November 15, 2017

Razorback basketball player Daryl Macon tweeted his support to Long.

@jefflongUA ✊🏾✊🏾. One of the coolest I’ve ever met !!! 💪🏾 — Daryl Macon (@Daryl4Macon) November 15, 2017

5NEWS spoke to several students and staff on campus, and overall people said they’re shocked but that something had to be done.

It was time, good man, just followed a Legend and never seemed to connect with the people here. Most important, never connected with the boosters…Need Someone passionate about the Hogs up there. — Elvis L (@elenard417) November 15, 2017

A few people said the rest of the athletic programs are doing just fine. Many said if football is the big disappointment, why is the athletic director leaving? It is yet to be determined what will happen with head coach Bret Bielema.