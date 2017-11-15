Razorback Fans And Players React To Jeff Long No Longer Being Athletic Director
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Razorback players and fans are taking to social media to discuss Jeff Long no longer being the Razorback athletic director.
Razorback football player Kevin Richardson II said he respects everything Long had done at the university.
Head coach Bret Bielema said that he had not heard official word on Long because he had been in meetings with the team.
Razorback basketball player Daryl Macon tweeted his support to Long.
5NEWS spoke to several students and staff on campus, and overall people said they’re shocked but that something had to be done.
A few people said the rest of the athletic programs are doing just fine. Many said if football is the big disappointment, why is the athletic director leaving? It is yet to be determined what will happen with head coach Bret Bielema.