Thanksgiving Weather Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a LONG way out but I wanted to give you an update on the forecast for Thanksgiving.

There appears to be a big weather system affecting the central and eastern United States on Thanksgiving week. There will be a big snow for someone. It's too early to tell exactly where but it'll likely be in the northeast (maybe the central plains closer to us, too?).

This is Noon on Thanksgiving with a large front moving across the area. The snow line is as far south as St Louis.

This is Black Friday at 6am. The cold air is really stout with lows probably in the 20s for most of us.

Again, a lot will change between now and then so check back for updates as it gets closer.

-Garrett