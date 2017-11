× Traffic Alert: Two Collisions Causing Delays On Interstate 49

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Traffic along Interstate 49 is at a standstill due to two separate collisions, according to Arkansas State Police.

According to police, no one was injured during either collision.

Travelers on I-49 should expect delays until the scenes are cleared.

At 6:55 p.m., traffic was completely stopped in certain portions of the interstate, and was backed up between from exit 73 past exit 76, according to IDriveArkansas.