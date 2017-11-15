U Of A Names Interim Athletic Director; Who Is Julie Cromer Peoples?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Julie Cromer Peoples has been named University of Arkansas interim athletic director after Jeff Long was removed from the position.

Cromer Peoples served as the associate vice chancellor athletics, senior associate athletics director for administration and sports programs and senior woman administrator for Razorback Athletics before she was named interim athletic director.

She has been with the university for four years after spending four years at Indiana University. She also worked at the NCAA national office for ten years. Prior to her job at the NCAA, she was the assistant athletics director at Wright State University, and she began her career at the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.

She received an MPA in policy analysis from Indiana University and is also a graduate of Missouri State University.