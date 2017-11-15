× Wednesday’s Rainfall Totals

This is a look at the rainfall accumulation map from Tuesday night into Wednesday. The higher rainfall totals occurred across NW Arkansas with far less in the Greater Fort smith area.

The highest amounts were recorded in Benton County where totals approached 1″ in many areas.

This is a look at expected rain totals on Thursday & Friday with the next cold front.

It won’t be much. Many locations will continue to pick up only meager amounts of rain despite extensive cloud cover across the area on Thursday evening and Friday.

Wind could be the bigger issue on Friday with winds gusting out of the south from 20-30mph.

-Garrett