Arkansas Senator Dies Following Battle With Cancer

RUSSELLVILLE (KSFM) — Arkansas Senator Greg Standridge died Thursday morning (Nov. 16) at the age of 50 following his battle with cancer, our sister station KATV reports.

A native of Russellville, Sen. Standridge represented Senate District 16, comprised of Pope and Newton counties as well as parts of Boone, Carroll and Van Buren counties. He was elected to the position in 2015.

In his time in the Arkansas Senate, Standridge served as co-chairman of the Rural Fire Departments Study Committee. In the 90th General Assembly, he was a member of Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs; Senate City, County and Local Affairs; Senate Children and Youth; Arkansas State Game and Fish Commission Oversight; Intermodal Transportation and Commerce Task Force; Economic and Tax Policy and Boys State.

He was also a volunteer fireman and a member of the Pope county EMS Rescue Squad.

Representative Steve Womack said his thoughts and prayers are with Standridge’s family and friends.