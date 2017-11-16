‘Be A Santa To A Senior’ Program Begins In The River Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) -- It's the season of giving, and two businesses are partnering together to help make seniors lives a little brighter this time of year.

Research shows that loneliness can have a real effect on both mental and physical health. The holiday season is the prime time for several people to feel this way, especially seniors. That's why our local Home Instead Senior Care is spreading some holiday cheer with "Be a Santa to a Senior."

You can help by picking up an ornament from trees set up at area United Federal Credit Unions. The ornaments have a senior's name and items on their Christmas wish list.

"We've seen ironing boards, house shoes, robes, and pillows," said Mishelle Cauldwell with United Federal Credit Union.

This is the 10th year for the program to distribute Christmas presents to area seniors. "It's obviously a feel good feeling for us because we're giving back to the community," said Cauldwell. "These seniors are going to get a warm gift from their community members, showing them that the community still supports them."

Holiday shoppers can start picking up ornaments on Thursday (Nov. 16). The tree will be on display until December 13th.

'Be a Santa to a Senior' trees can be found at the following United Federal Credit Union locations:

5800 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903

8900 Jenny Lind Rd., Fort Smith, AR 72908

1924 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren, AR 72956

N. 630 US-71, Alma, AR 72921

When you purchase the gift, return it to the store with the ornament attached. There's no need to wrap the gift. The program has volunteers wrap and deliver the gifts to the seniors.