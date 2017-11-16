× Fayetteville Man Gets Three Years In Prison For Beating Girlfriend

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Nov. 3 to three years in prison for brutally beating his girlfriend in May.

Reed Adam Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree battery and must abide by a three-year suspended sentence after he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Cook initially faced charges of rape, kidnapping and first-degree terroristic threatening, but prosecutor’s declined to pursue those charges due to a witness being unavailable.

On May 20, Cook’s girlfriend called police from a convenience store on Leverett Avenue, where they found her badly beaten. She told them Cook had abducted her from a bar on Dickson Street and beat her for roughly 16 hours while holding her captive.

Police said the woman’s eyes and mouth were swollen, making it difficult for her to talk. She also had bruising on her neck indicative of choking as well as deep bruising on her torso, according to court documents.

An officer on scene noted her injuries were “far worse than any I had previously seen.”

Cook received 165 days of jail credit toward his sentence for the time he’s spent in the Washington County Detention Center.